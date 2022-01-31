Unemployment rate dips to 3.9%

In 2021, the unemployment rate of local residents stood at 3.9%, up by 0.3% year-on-year, and the median monthly income of the locals remained at MOP20,000, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The figure shows a record low since 2009.

The general unemployment rate was 2.9% in 2021, up by 0.4% year-on-year. The median monthly employment earnings of those employed was MOP15,800.

With regards to household employment indicators, the average number of employed persons per household was 1.6 in 2021, the same as in 2020; median monthly employment earnings per household increased by MOP500 year-on-year to MOP28,000.

The labor force living in Macau totaled 389,000 and the participation rate of the labor force was 69.0%. The total number of employed people in Macau was 377,100 and the number of employed residents totaled 282,500, up by 1,200 and 1,600 respectively from the previous period.

The number of unemployed locals increased by 900 from the previous period to 11,900. Among those unemployed locals searching for new jobs, most were previously engaged in Gaming and Junket activities, and in the construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labor market entrants seeking their first job decreased by 2.3% to 10.8% of the total unemployed.

Recently, the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) stated that the lack of professional skills and willingness to learn new skills and techniques are the reasons why the employability rate of local construction workers is low in 2021.

According to the DSAL, in 78% of the cases in which the bureau tried unsuccessfully to help employ workers, they did not get an interview “mainly because they did not pass the techniques test or dropped out of the skill tests [before completing them].” Jing Wu