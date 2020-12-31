Unemployment rate in Sept-Nov decreases slightly to 4%

The unemployment rate of Macau’s residents was 4.0% from September to November, down by 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous three-month period from August to October, according to the latest statistics gauged by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Meanwhile, the general unemployment rate remained at 2.9% in the latest surveyed period, the same as the previous period.

The number of unemployed residents declined by 100 from the previous period to 11,600. Most of them were hired previously by the gaming and junket sectors and the construction industry.

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) indicated in yesterday’s announcement that its employment support measures — launched to bolster the local job market upended by the Covid-19 pandemic — have yielded positive outcomes. From January until now, the bureau has helped 3,700 locals land jobs.

Ever since September, the DSAL hosted 15 vocational matchmaking events for professions across industries, including security, property management, F&B, retail. Around 350 people were hired in these events.

“DSAL will adjust the field of industries signing up for the matchmaking events, based on the employment needs of local residents,” the bureau stated in the document.

The first round of subsidized training programs, organized by the DSAL and provided by three local institutions to offer tutelage to enhance students’ vocational skills, has also been completed. As of the end of December, 1,103 graduates were employed and received subsidies.

The next round of the program will be open for application from January 4 next year.

In terms of job support targeting youths, a dedicated scheme had created internship opportunities for 720 local graduates. Around 70% of these graduates were offered positions by enterprises.

The DSAL stressed it would prioritize jobs for Macau residents and adjust the number of foreign workers in the city. As of end November, Macau had 180,962 non-resident workers, down 7.7% year-on-year. Staff Reporter