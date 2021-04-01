Unified scan-by-customer mobile payment rolls out

After the consolidation of the first phase of mobile payment method, the second phase, in which customers can pay by scanning QR codes with any local mobile payment app, rolled out yesterday, the government has announced in a statement.

With the rollout, provided that a business has been upgraded with the government-

led “Simple Pay” function, customers can pay for commodities by scanning the QR code posted by the business. The platforms providing the QR code and the mobile payment app being matched are not necessary.

Different from the scan-by-shopkeeper method, in which the business operators key in the amount to be collected and scan the QR code on the consumers’ cellphones, the new function requires the consumers to scan the code.

Afterwards, they will have to key in the amount to be deducted from their account in order to actualize the payment. They may be required by the platform to key in passwords to fulfil higher security benchmarks.

It is crucial, the Monetary Authority of Macao has reminded business operators, for them to safeguard their QR code because loss will incur should it be swapped with someone else’s code.

The first phase facilitated business operators scanning QR codes with the console of any local mobile payment service provider. AL