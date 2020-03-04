United Nations appoints local professor as advisor

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Centre for Excellence on Criminal Justice Statistics in Asia and the Pacific has appointed Liu Jianhong, professor and associate dean at the University of Macau’s (UM) Faculty of Social Sciences, as an advisor to the office.

The appointment was made in recognition of his work on drugs and crime prevention, according to a statement issued by the university.

The international criminology scholar was elected president of the Scientific Commission of the International Society of Criminology in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019 for another five-year term.

He founded the Asian Criminological Society (ACS) at UM in 2009 and was elected its first president.

He is currently the chairman of the General Assembly of the ACS and a leading member of various criminology organizations.

The main function of the UNODC is to lead and coordinate global efforts in response to drugs and conduct research on issues related to global crime and criminal justice.

Recently, the UNODC held a meeting in Bangkok to discuss the specific tasks of its center in South Korea, as well as crime strategy and policy and criminal justice statistics. LV