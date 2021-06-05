University Rankings | MUST and UM continue in Asia’s 100 best in 2021

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) and the University of Macau (UM) continue to place among the 100 best university institutions in Asia, according to The Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

According to the guide, the two local institutions have secured similar positions as in last year’s rankings, with MUST placing in 32nd position (the same as in the 2020 edition), while the UM dropped one position from 37th place last year to 38th in 2021.

At the top, the Asian rankings continue to be led by the same institution, the Tsinghua University in Beijing.

As with previous editions, Asia’s top five continues to be dominated by institutions in Beijing and Singapore (2nd place Peking University, 3rd National University of Singapore, and 5th Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University). The only exception was the 4th position, occupied by the University of Hong Kong.

Worldwide, the score of the Tsinghua University equals that of Duke University in the USA, at 20th place on the world’s list.

As for the local representatives, MUST continues to place in the range of the top “251 to 300” higher education institutions, while UM is placed between “301 to 350”.

This is because The Times Higher Education does not specify precise rankings after rank 198.

MUST scored best in terms of its international outlook, acquiring the maximum score of 100 points, also improving from 2020 on all the other topics under analysis.

Contributing more significantly to the ranking of the university was the topic of citations, in which MUST’s score went up 3.3 points to 86.3 points from 2020.

Scoring below the average continues to be the factors of Industry Income (34.8 to 40.3 points); Teaching (27.1 to 29.7 points); and Research (22.4 to 23.6 points).

Meanwhile, the public university also continued to score well on its international outlook, scoring now 99.3 points out of 100.

Citations also grow from 61.9 to 64.8 points, but Industry Income edged down by 0.1 points to 40.9.

The bigger drop from UM was registered in the category of Teaching, with the university dropping 2.3 points to a total of 30 in 2021 when compared to 2020.

This is also the first time that Macau presents three institutions classified in this ranking, with the first appearance of the University of Saint Joseph, placing in the range from “401 to 600” worldwide.

The UK’s University of Oxford continues to top the worldwide rankings, followed now by the US’s Stanford and Harvard universities. Stanford went up two positions from last year’s 4th, while Harvard scored a major leap from 7th in 2020 to 3rd this year.