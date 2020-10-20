UNU Macau to open heritage building to public for first time

The United Nations University Institute in Macau (UNU Macau) will be opening its heritage building, Casa Silva Mendes, to the public this weekend for the first time, according to the institution.

The building will open for an afternoon of interactive activities and workshops on the Sustainable Development Goals.

It will include talks on the Sustainable Development Goals, artificial intelligence, technology, and gender in the digital realm, as well as touching on other topics.

The UN Day Open House is being principally organized in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the United Nations in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War.

However, it is also noteworthy that the year 2020 “also reminds us that we only have 10 years left to collectively accelerate sustainable solutions to all the world’s biggest challenges,” according to UNU Macau. The institution is joining the Decade of Action, which calls for accelerating sustainable solutions to all the world’s biggest challenges, to deliver on that ambition.

More information on the open day can be found on the UNU Macau website. DB