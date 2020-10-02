Upcoming joint exhibition to limit number of visitors per zone

An upcoming joint exhibition will be held both online and offline with a limit on visitor numbers as part of the government’s epidemic prevention measures.

The 25th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF), the Macao Franchise Expo 2020 and the 2020 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) will be held concurrently at The Venetian Macao for three days from tomorrow.

Due to the pandemic, there is a limit of 250 people in each zone at a time, the director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Lau Wai Meng, confirmed yesterday at a press conference.

This means that participants are not required to present a negative Covid-19 test, contrary to the requirements for events with over 400 people in a closed space.

With a budget of 50 million patacas, the three joint exhibitions will include cloud matching for the online expo, live streaming of the exhibitions, online contract signing, and online promotion seminars.

There are already more than 450 matching session registrations in the online business matching zone. The participating enterprises are from the fields of food and catering services, hotel supplies, technology products and products from Portuguese-speaking countries, among others. In order to facilitate business matching, IPIM announced that it developed a mobile application, “Scan2Match,” which allows traders to inquire about the matching schedule at any time.

As of October 19, the number of online exhibitors has exceeded 1,100, with a total of over 3,700 online exhibits, said IPIM. The exhibitors are from mainland China, Portugal, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Figures from IPIM show that during the three-day-long exhibitions, over 50 forums, meetings, exchanges and promotion sessions will take place.

This year, the three exhibitions cover an area of 25,000 square metres and offer over 1,200 booths, covering modern financial services, science and technology innovation projects, food and catering services, cultural and creative industries, Portuguese-speaking countries’ specialty products, professional consulting services and franchise industries.

Meanwhile, the number of exhibitors at MIF’s Macao SME Pavilion increased to some 160 this year. Forty percent of these exhibitors are participating for the first time.

As part of the MIF, the Macao Fashion Festival 2020 will also be held with the theme “Green Sustainability” to promote sustainable design and help reduce the fashion industry’s negative impact on the environment.

All people entering and leaving the venue are required to undergo temperature checks, show health codes and wear face masks.