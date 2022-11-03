Update: All typhoon signals canceled

All typhoon signals were canceled at 8:30 a.m. today (Thursday) as Typhon Nalgae passes away

At 7 p.m. this morning, Signal 8 was replaced by Signal 3 after Typhoon Nalgae weakened with cold weather having made landfall in Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, the weather is expected to be cloudy and mildly cold with occasional showers in the next two days,

While a tropical cyclone continues to affect the city, temperatures will range between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius and the city will experience force 4 to 5 east to southeasterly winds, occasionally force 6 with gusts. Relative humidity will range between 75% and 98%.

MDT