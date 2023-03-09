Updated ‘Macau GeoGuide’ has more functions

The Macau GeoGuide app, which enables searches on land plots, the calculation of distances between locations in Macau and the checking of bus routes, among other functions, has been updated, the Cartography and Cadastre Bureau (DSCC) has revealed in a press statement.

Most of the new version’s (v2.6) updates enhance travel route planning for the light rapid transit (LRT). Also updated were some map-browsing functions, including the addition of a satellite image layer.

The DSCC also revealed the updates are mostly tied to the city’s development.

In the app’s new version, the route planning function allows a user to plan a trip based on five travel route criteria, including, shortest walking distance, leisure/sightseeing, bus, LRT and driving, to respond to different users’ traveling needs.

The newly added LRT route scheme not only assists users to find LRT stations near their start and end point, but includes walking routes and bus interchanges and provides information such as the walking path, the LRT or bus station, stations enroute, the destination station, the number of interchanges, the number of stations traveled and fares, among items for combined bus and LRT traveling.

Satellite images allow users to better perceive locations based on aerial images, with the possibility of overlaying them with street data for browsing.

With the new update, the “Macau GeoGuide” app provides more than 60 types of services locations, such as health care, food, housing, transportation, education and entertainment. It provides users with a full range of geographic information services.

Currently, over 410,000 users have downloaded the app, available in both app stores. Citizens and tourists are welcome to download the app from the Apple app store or Google Play.

Some time ago, during a parliamentary debate, several lawmakers called on the government and the Transport Bureau (DSAT) to find a way to integrate the information into one or two apps. At the time, lawmakers criticized “the mushrooming” of apps that had overlapping functions but that were incomplete when standing alone.

The Macau GeoGuide was mentioned specifically, along with the Macao Smart Go (used mostly for checking parking spaces availability but also has the function of public transport planning) and also several other DSAT apps used for public bus travel, among others.