Urban master plan will undergo public consultation later this year

In response to public concerns regarding the government’s decision to proceed with the New Urban Zone plan before the city’s urban master plan is complete, a representative of the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) has defended that work on the New Urban Zone had been expedited precisely because of society’s demands.

The Macau urban master plan is expected to be available for public consultation sometime this year, about six years after the urban planning law came into effect in March 2014.

On the sidelines of yesterday’s Urban Planning Committee plenary meeting, DSSOPT director Chan Pou Ha commented on the master plan.

Chan, who was appointed director at the start of this year, defended the local government in endeavoring to establish the master plan, including constantly disclosing information to the public as well as holding interdepartmental discussions on the matter.

“We have been working day and night for it,” said Chan, who could still not name a more precise date for the public consultation process to begin.

Within the land and public works departments, concerned parties have reached a consensus on the master plan draft.

Members of the Macau public have been doubting the government’s measures in prioritizing the New Urban Zone plan before there is an urban master plan.

However, Chan claimed that it was the society’s demand to speed up the New Urban Zone plan and that the local government has also accomplished multiple public consultation processes for the New Urban Zone.

In 2018, the DSSOPT tendered the contract to Arup Group to draft the Macau urban master plan for a payment of 11 million patacas. With more than one year gone by, the draft has already been completed by the company and is currently under review by the relevant government department. Once the review is completed, the draft will be ready for public consultation.

At the beginning of April, the Macau government signed a contract with the same company, which was promised 1.95 million patacas to present, promote and consult with the public on the draft.

The second contract’s service period is 114 days, meaning that the public consultation period should take place by July at the latest.

Also during yesterday’s Urban Planning Committee meeting, the members approved two plans related to a state-owned land plot.

The premise of a spare establishment located at the Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro is expected to serve cultural purposes in the future. The plot belongs to the Macau SAR government and is not involved in any land concession. Macau’s cultural heritage protection law also protects the area.

Complying with the opinions of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, both the rooftop and the external side of the building should be preserved in their current state, said the Urban Planning Committee.