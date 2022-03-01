Urban planners oppose plan for Nam Van plots C1 to C4

Several architects and urban planners have expressed their opposition to the plan proposed by the government for the occupancy of the plots of land C1 to C4 of Nam Van Lake.

The written opinions have been sent to the Urban Planning Committee (CPU), as the CPU is preparing to discuss the urban conditions plan (PCU) for those plots later this week, during the second plenary meeting of the committee this year.

A total of four opinions on the PCU were issued, all expressing similar concerns and opposing the maximum height proposed by the government for the constructions that would, in future, be erected on the land plots located on both sides of the Court of First Instance – Criminal Court.

The opinions presented all disagreed with the altimetric quota (50.8 meters) assigned by the Land, Public Works, and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) for future building.

This opposition, as they all explain, is not exclusively related to the disturbance of the view of the Chapel of Our Lady of Penha – a UNESCO heritage site since 2005 – but also with the Fortress of Bom Parto, a monument listed in Macau’s Classified Immovable Properties, which was part of the ancient defensive network on the southern bay, together with the St. Francis’ Fortress and St. Peters’ Fort (both demolished due to land reclamation during the 1930s), and also part of the defense link of the Inner Harbour in conjunction with the São Tiago da Barra Fortress.

The Fortress was built on a site that belonged to the Augustinians in the sixteenth century and was reconstructed later in 1775 (the 40th year of the reign of Emperor Qianlong of the Qing Dynasty).

It was abandoned in around 1892, and is currently part of the official residence complex of the Consul-General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong (formerly Hotel Bela Vista).

Specialists claim that this monument plays an important role in the definition of the characteristics of that area, as it is just 38 meters away from the tip of one of the plots in the discussion.

The urban planners argue that, according to the provisions of the Cultural Heritage Law, the proposal of DSSOPT to authorize the construction of a building up to 50.8m tall just across from this monument will cause irreparable damage to its study, protection, and appreciation by the public, especially future generations.

The subscribers of the four different opinions issued in both Portuguese and Chinese language are calling for a significant change in the conditions for those plots, presenting, in some cases, alternatives for the development of the land plots to ensure the protection of the view of the Penha Hill and its monuments.

Some of these opinion-makers also note the need to observe the original project of the closing of the Nam Van Bay and the altimetry that was originally proposed, with a maximum ceiling of just six to seven floors’ height.

Almost three years ago, former lawmaker Sulu Sou initiated a series of inquiries to the government in view of the plans to preserve the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Historic Centre of Macau, with particular reference to Penha Hill.

Sou argued that although 14 years [now almost 17] had passed since the listing, the government had still not compiled a plan for protecting and managing the Historic Centre of Macau, which is required by the law.

Previously in June 2018, the government had published a public consultation summary on such a plan, which included more than 1,000 public opinions, with more than half being related to the preservation of the view from Penha Hill.

The development of plots of land C1 to C4 is part of the bid from the government to expand the facilities of the courts, as well as Public Prosecutions Office venues.