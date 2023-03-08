US Indo-Pacific Strategy ‘seeks to form exclusive blocs to stir up confrontation’: Chinese FM

The U.S. “Indo-Pacific Strategy” seeks to “gang up”to form exclusive blocs, stir up confrontation, and undermine regional integration, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said yesterday.

The “Indo-Pacific Strategy” claims to safeguard regional security, but in fact it provokes confrontation and seeks to create an Asia-Pacific version of NATO, Qin said at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of China’s national legislature.

The U.S. claim to “shape the strategic environment in which China operates” actually reveals the real purpose of its Indo-Pacific strategy, that is to encircle China.

Such an attempt will only disrupt the ASEAN-centered open and inclusive regional cooperation architecture, and undermine the overall and long-term interests of regional countries. It is bound to fail, he said.

No Cold War should be reignited and no Ukraine-style crisis should be repeated in Asia, he added.

Qin’s comments echoed remarks made by leader Xi Jinping in a speech Monday to legislators.

“Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, blockade and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented grave challenges to our nation’s development,” Xi said, as quoted by Xinhua News Agency.

In the face of that, China must “remain calm, maintain concentration, strive for progress while maintaining stability, take active actions, unite as one, and dare to fight,” he said.

Good will

There is no shortage of kindness and goodwill in China’s diplomacy, but in face of “jackals or wolves,” Chinese diplomats would have no choice but to confront them head on to protect the motherland, Qin said, refuting the claim that the country adopted the so-called “wolf warrior” diplomacy.

“The so-called ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy is just a narrative trap,” Qin said at the press conference.

Those who made up the term and set the trap either know little about China and the country’s diplomacy or have a hidden agenda in disregard of facts, Qin added.

The Chinese FM was adamant on China’s stance in world politics: “China will always keep in mind the interests of the world, take an active part in global governance, and contribute more to world peace and development and to human progress.”

Global governance should be promoted in accordance with the law and the principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter, Qin added.

Equity and justice must be upheld while hegemonism and selfish interests must be rejected; solidarity must be defended while division and confrontation must be abandoned, he added.

Developing countries account for more than 80% of the global population and contribute to more than 70% of global economic growth.

Qin said, “People in developing countries are entitled to a better life, and developing countries are entitled to greater representation and a louder voice in international affairs.”

The path of modernization

Chinese modernization provides “an important source of inspiration for the world, especially developing countries.”

Achieving modernization for a country of more than 1.4 billion people will be an unprecedented feat in human history, one of profound global significance in itself, said Qin at the press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of China’s national legislature. He went on to outline five features of Chinese modernization.

“The Chinese path to modernization fits in well with China’s national conditions,” Qin said. China’s success proves that every country has the right and ability to choose its own path and to hold its future firmly in its own hands.

Putting the people first is another feature of Chinese modernization, one of common prosperity for all, according to Qin. Modernization should not serve the interests of only a few countries or individuals, and people around the world should all enjoy the rights to seek development as equals and pursue happiness, he said.

Chinese modernization is dedicated to peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and is committed to harmony between humanity and nature, said Qin. It is a new path different from Western modernization.

Expounding on the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese modernization, Qin said it is important to respect the right of every country to pursue a modernization path tailored to its national reality. Efforts should also be made to encourage exchanges and mutual learning, so that all will flourish and prosper together, he said.

Lastly, Chinese modernization features the people working hard in unity, according to Qin. “We will persevere in carrying out the set blueprint until it becomes reality,” Qin said. Partisan rift, empty talk and frequent policy flip-flop as seen in certain countries will only make even the best blueprint an illusion and a castle in the air, he added.

“The process of Chinese modernization is a boost to the force for peace, justice and progress in the world,” Qin said, expressing hope and belief that the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind will become true as more countries begin their own journey of modernization.

Security in Middle East

In the press conference, on the sidelines of the NPC session, Qin Gang also stated that China is willing to promote security and stability, be partner for the development and prosperity, and boost the unity and strength in the Middle East.

The minister noted that China and the Middle Eastern countries enjoy a long history of being good friends and partners.

In the first China-Arab States Summit held on Dec. 9, 2022, China and Arab states agreed to make all-out efforts to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, which pushed forward the China-Arab friendly cooperation, Qin said.

He also mentioned the visit to China last month by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, during which the two sides agreed to deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership and push the bilateral ties to a new level.

China supports the Middle Eastern countries in upholding strategic independence, and opposes external interference in Middle Eastern countries’ internal affairs.

China will continue to uphold justice and support the Middle Eastern countries in seeking political settlement of the region’s hotspot issues through dialogue and consultation, Qin said.

China fully respects the Middle Eastern countries as the masters of their own affairs, has no intention to fill the so-called vaccum, and will not build exclusive circles in the region, Qin added. Xinhua reporters, Beijing, Xinhua

NPC

Chinese courts to better serve higher-level opening up

Chinese courts will better serve the country’s higher-level opening up by building the capacity of foreign-related justice system, a report from the Supreme People’s Court (SPC) said yesterday.

From 2018 to 2022 courts across the country concluded 95,000 foreign-related commercial cases and 76,000 maritime cases, according to the report, submitted to the ongoing session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) for deliberation.

A total of 10 special courts were established to handle international commercial disputes during the five years.

With an impartial, efficient and transparent maritime justice system, more and more foreign entities have chosen Chinese courts to settle their disputes, the report said.

Chinese prosecuting agencies also endeavored to protect the legitimate rights of both Chinese and foreign parties when handling more than 20,000 foreign-related criminal cases in the five years, according to a report from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, also submitted to the annual NPC session. Xinhua