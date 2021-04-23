US lists Macau as Level 4 in travel warning

In a recent travel warning list issued by the U.S. government, Macau has been ranked “Level 4 – do not travel” alongside at least 149 other jurisdictions.

Days ago, Macau was ranked “Level 1 – exercise normal precaution.” The drop in rank has placed it below Hong Kong, now ranked “Level 3 – reconsider travel,” which has new cases every day.

At least 116 jurisdictions have been newly ranked “do not travel.” The jurisdictions in this category include some European countries with significant Covid-19 outbreaks.

For the time being, only the Central Asia country of Bhutan is ranked in Level 1. Taiwan has also been moved from Level 1 to Level 3.

Part of the justification given by the U.S. authorities is the travel and border restrictions related to Covid-19.

Jurisdictions on Level 2 travel warning include: Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, and others. Those on Level 3 include mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and more.

Alongside Macau, the countries on Level 4 include Mongolia, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, and Indonesia. Newly added to the ranking are the U.K., France and Germany.

The U.S. authorities have stressed that the update is mostly concerned with the overall Covid-19 pandemic condition in these jurisdictions. They have referred to and abided by the standards issued by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the process of compiling and updating the list of travel warnings. AL