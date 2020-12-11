US sanctions ‘Broken Tooth’ for corruption, piggybacking

The U.S. has imposed a sanction on Wan Kuok-koi, an infamous gangster and triad boss in China who goes by the alias “Broken Tooth” for the alleged illegal activities he engaged in to piggyback on China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The U.S. Treasury Department charged Wan, the former leader of the notorious mainland mob the 14K Triad, with the offence of using business and other activities to try to “paper over illegal criminal activities” by framing his actions in terms of China’s BRI.

Under the sanctions, all assets possessed by Wan in the U.S. will be frozen. American citizens and

U.S.-tied companies will be banned from being involved in any business with him.

The sanction was imposed on December 9 on International Anti-Corruption Day. It came in the midst of the Trump administration intensifying its pressure campaign against China as part of its remaining term.

According to the statement published by the Treasury, Wan set up the headquarters of the World Hongmen History and Culture Association in Cambodia in 2018. “Hongmen” is a global Chinese fraternal organization that was founded in the mid-1600s and now has a foothold around the world.

“The 14K Triad is utilizing Broken Tooth’s World Hongmen History and Culture Association as an effort to legitimize itself,” the Treasury said.

The government deparment pointed out that the association has a powerful business network that is involved in the development and launch of cryptocurrencies, real estate, and a security company specialized in protecting BRI investments across Southeast Asia.

Wan, now 65, led the 14K Triad through a diverse range of criminal activities, including drug trafficking, illegal gambling, racketeering, human trafficking and other crimes.

Wan was born in Macau. He was put behind bars for a 14-year sentence in November 1999 on several charges related to murders and bombings carried out in Macau. He was released in 2012.

The Treasury also sanctioned two other people: Liberian senator Harry Varney Gboto-Nambi Sherman for alleged bribery and misappropriation, and Kyrgyz Republic Customs Service official Raimbek Matraimov for money laundering. MDT