Vaccinated 8-year-old girl identified as severe flu patient

An eight-year-old local schoolgirl is in critical condition at the public hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit after being diagnosed with influenza and related complications, including lung infections, acute necrotizing encephalopathy and brain hemorrhaging. She received a flu vaccination on Nov. 18 last year. On Apr. 5 the girl visited her relatives in Guangxi Province and started suffering from a fever on the evening of Apr. 7, when she received out-patient services. The next morning, she started vomiting and fell into a coma while being admitted to the hospital. As her condition did not improve, she was sent to the public hospital in Macau on Apr. 15.

