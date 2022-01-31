Vaccination record to go digital on April 1

Macau’s vaccination record will transition to a digital format from April 1 as an Executive Regulation takes effect on the same day, the Executive Council (ExCo) has recently announced.

A new version of the system governing vaccination has been discussed and concluded by the ExCo. As the new system comes into effect in April, the existing version – Executive Regulation No. 16/2008 – will be voided.

The core of the new version is to support the city’s digital governance. It is stipulated that after the promulgation of the Executive Regulation, the vaccination record will be published either digitally or physically. The regulation will leave room for it to be published in both manners.

As such, when a person receives a vaccination, the record should be updated digitally. When a print version of the record is required, the entries will be based on the digital version. A specific platform will be established for this purpose.

Meanwhile, the regulation also stipulates that Macau residents will receive certain vaccines free-of-charge. The types of vaccines will be publicized as Executive Orders. Moreover, the director of the Health Bureau (SSM) is vested with the power to waive vaccination charges – completely or partially – on certain people based on certain considerations.

Medical staff must report severe adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) within 24 hours.

The regulation categorizes vaccines into three types: the regular type, the non-regular type and the disease-specific type. According to Lo, the Covid-19 vaccine will be a non-regular type.

At the press briefing announcing the conclusion of the Executive Regulation, SSM’s director Alvis Lo introduced that regular vaccines are those that should be taken at early ages, such as Bacillus Calmette–Guérin and hepatitis vaccines. On the other hand, Covid-19 and Influenza vaccine shots are categorized as non-regular vaccines.

Given the inclusion of the Covid-19 vaccine in the regulation, the official was asked if it implies promoting vaccinations. Lo responded that “the regulation is irrelevant to promoting vaccination,” recapping the core of the regulation is to promote digital governance.

Furthermore, when asked whether the regulation is a hint on mandatory vaccination, Lo said that promoting vaccination “at this stage” will be done through education, as well as improving access to vaccines and providing free-of-charge vaccines.

Further restrictions related to Covid-19, such as jab before dining-in, will be founded by the Contagious Disease Prevention and Control Law and the Charter of the SSM, ExCo spokesperson André Cheong, who is also secretary for administration and justice, told the press conference.