Vaccine Transformation Center established in Guangzhou

A vaccine technology transformation center has recently been established in Guangzhou, the provincial capital of the neighboring Guangdong Province, the city’s government announced.

A statement posted on a website of the Guangzhou government announced that the center will be officially known as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Innovative Vaccine Technology Industry Transformation Center.

The statement pointed out that the center is responsible for accelerating the discovery of technologies for large-scale production and providing demonstration application platforms for vaccines.

Moreover, it will help build and integrate existing high-tier pilot platforms and production resources, as well as promoting the GBA’s development of most vaccine-types, including subunit vaccines, nucleic acid vaccines and viral vector vaccines.

The transformation center is chaired by Academician Xu Tao at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

After Covid-19 intensified into a pandemic, the vaccine industry became the focus of a new round of global biomedicine and health industries in China and around the world. According to the statement, in order to achieve fast breakthroughs in key vaccine technologies, the focus of the center will be on joint pharmaceutical development in the GBA and the industrialization of innovative vaccines. AL