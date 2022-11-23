Vaccines against omicron to arrive end of month

Vaccines against omicron variants BA4 and BA5 are expected to arrive in the SAR later this month, the government announced. These doses are produced by BioNTech and are intended for people aged 12 years or over. The vaccines are advised to be administered as a booster dose. Also, mRNA vaccines for children aged between six months and four years old will also arrive later this month. According to the Health Bureau, the new bivalent vaccine aims to tackle the current pandemic that is driven by omicron. China is currently facing multiple outbreaks driven by fast-spreading omicron variants.

DSAL: Six job-matching sessions with 300 job offers

As the city’s unemployment rate remains high due to economic fallout caused by Covid-19 restrictions, the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) is once again holding six job-matching session on November 24, 25 and 28, offering up to 300 jobs. Along with Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM), the six sessions will be for the high-end retail, fashion brand retail, security and catering sectors. Those interested can register on the DSAL website with registrations closing today. The sessions will be held at FAOM’s headquarters

Weather bureau warns of rainy days

From today until Friday, the weather bureau has warned that there will be frequent showers, heavy occasionally with possible thunderstorms in Macau. The advice came as abroad cloud and rain bands associated with a high-level disturbance, is expected to affect the northern South China Sea and the Guangdong coastal area, in the next few days. The public is advised to check the latest weather information.

CCCM runs competition for PhD research scholarship

The Macau Scientific and Cultural Center (CCCM), in Portugal, is running a competition to award five PhD Research Scholarships in any scientific area that develops knowledge of Europe-Asia Relations and Asian Studies. Scholarships will be funded by the Foundation for Science and Technology (FCT) under the Collaboration Protocol for Financing the Multi-annual Plan of Research Scholarships for PhD Students, signed between FCT and CCCM. The tender closes at 5 p.m. on December 9.