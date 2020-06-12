Vetting of 1,981 done, now awaiting Zhuhai’s approval

The local government has completed the vetting of 1,981 local residents who wish to be enlisted in Zhuhai’s quarantine policy.

Lo Iek Long, a clinical director of the public Conde de São Januário Hospital Center, revealed the information today (Friday) during the Press Conference of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center,

Earlier this week, the local government opened an application system for local residents who wish to travel between Macau and Zhuhai for business purposes or handle emergent issues.

After having received more than 5,000 applications registered online, the local government temporary suspended new applications.

While explaining this temporary suspension, Lo said that the government paused the service because the human resource team was unable to cope with the large amount of applications and because busy vetting procedures suggested a suspension. The application platform will be open again tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Previously, Zhuhai had already exempted seven types of Macau residents from undergoing quarantine. Earlier this week, Zhuhai announced an additional group for the exemption. The local government explained that “dining in Zhuhai” will not be a legitimate reason to gain the exemption approval.

Among the over 5,000 applications received so far, some applicants actually provided the above-mentioned reason in order to benefit of Zhuhai’s exemption.

Lo pleaded members of the public not to fill up the application form with improper reasons. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that the local government is unlikely to fine those who applied with an illegitimate reason.

“We can only plea for the public to not abuse the application,” said Lo, who believes that fining people is an improbable solution.

Earlier this week, the local government announced a special ferry service arrangement between Macau and Hong Kong International Airport pier.

At the press conference, Inés Chan, representative of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), revealed further details about the ferry services.

On a daily basis, there will be two ferry services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 7 p.m. The morning ferry serves scheduled flights between 12 p.m. and 22 p.m., whereas the afternoon ferry transport passengers whose flight between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

June 12 marks the 65th day of no new confirmed cases. On June 10 and June 11, a total of 58 new arrivers were transferred to go through to quarantine including 37 local residents and 21 non-local residents.

In the two designated hotels, 457 people, consisting of 261 local residents, 74 blue-card holders and 122 visitor, are quarantining.

PSP responds to the ban of recycling activity

Public Security Police Force (PSP) gives “cryptic” explanation about its recent ban of recycling activity.

Lei Tak Fai, spokesperson of PSP during yesterday’s press conference, responded to the most recently banned “gathering”, which actually consisted in a recycling activity.

Macau for Waste Reduction is a local group that, for over one year, has been organizing special activities to collect waste for recycling regularly. The group had planned another recycling activity for June 13.

However, this year, PSP surprisingly banned the activity, having issued a letter to the organization, on ground that it threats public hygiene and public security, and that it violates the city’s infectious disease prevention law.

Unlike the most recent bans of two political assemblies, which concerned the June Fourth vigil and the acceptance of an assembly in support of Hong Kong’ national security law, this recycling event is irrelevant to politics.Still, PSP interfered by stopping it from happening.

Talking on behalf of PSP, Lei said that “due to the coronavirus prevention [policies], we don’t think the gather would be suitable, so we denied it.”

Lei claimed that some governmental departments, such as the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and the Transport Bureau (DSAT), normally notify PSP when there is a group activity to be organized, and that these departments would request PSP’s assistance to maintain order at the gathering.

Once again, PSP claimed that the refusal was lawful and it has been practiced in the past.