Vice Premier meets SARs’ top officials, calls to exert effort for 2021 elections

China’s Vice Premier Han Zheng has called on the Macau SAR to make a concerted effort in organizing the election of its seventh Legislative Assembly during a meeting with the Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng in Guangzhou.

Ho, along with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, traveled to Guangzhou to attend a meeting of the group spearheading the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged the Hong Kong SAR to step up local legislation related to its electoral reform and ensure that local elections in 2021 and 2022 are properly organized.

Both SARs should prioritize Covid-19 prevention and control in reviving their economies and improving their people’s livelihoods, Han said. He added that the central government would “continue offering its full support, as always.”

Han urged for joint efforts to develop the Greater Bay Area and maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of the Hong Kong and Macau SARs, thus pushing forward the principle of “One country, two systems.”

Lam and Ho both pledged to actively participate in the development of the Greater Bay Area and carry out relevant work.

Regarding the development of the Guangdong-

Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone planned for Hengqin, the MSAR pledged that it would devote further effort to realise aspirations raised by President Xi Jinping in key speeches. LV