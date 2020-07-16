Virus rules return in Hong Kong

Hong Kong ordered gyms and bars to close for a week, restored strict limits on public gatherings and introduced fines for anyone refusing to wear a mask on public transport in a fresh bid to prevent the resurgent coronavirus from spiraling out of control.

The tougher measures that took effect yesterday include drastically limiting the number of people gathering in public back to four. The limit had just been raised to 50 in mid-June.

Among other measures: Hong Kong will require inbound travelers who have been to high-risk regions in the last 14 days to pass a virus test before boarding their flights; restaurants will be allowed to offer only takeout from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.; and the number of patrons at a table at other times is limited to four. Amusement parks, gyms and 10 other types of venues are to close for seven days. Lam said the city will allow civil servants flexibility on working hours, and urged companies to let staff work from home.

People who refuse to wear a mask on public transport face a potential HKD5,000 ($645) fine.

As part of the clampdown, Hong Kong Disneyland will close on July 15. Hotels serving the resort will remain open, Walt Disney Co. said in a statement.

“They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social-distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization,” the company said.

Hong Kong reported 48 local coronavirus cases on Tuesday, another record daily high as the resurgence of infections looks set to grow into the city’s biggest wave yet. That brought the total to 1,570 cases in a city of more than 7 million people.

The significant proportion of cases with unknown origins over the past few days suggests that hidden chains of transmission have been circulating in the Asian financial hub for some time as people returned to work and social activities. DB/Agencies