Visitor arrivals plummet 99.5% in May

Visitor arrivals fell 99.5% year-on-year in May to number just 16,000, according to the latest data provided by the Statistics and Census Service. Despite the near-zero level of visitation, May still marked a 46.1% increase over the number of tourists in April.

Overnight visitors and same-day visitors totaled 9,000 and 7,000 respectively. The average length of stay of visitors extended by 4.1 days to 5.3, driven by overnight visitors who stayed on average for 14.7 days because of the mandatory medical observation for people entering Macau. Meanwhile, the duration for same-day visitors (0.2 days) remained unchanged from a year earlier.

In the first five months of 2020, the number of visitor arrivals fell by 81.1% year-on-year to 3.24 million, with 2.85 million of them arriving in January, before the effect of the coronavirus had been felt in Macau.

The average length of stay of visitors went up by 0.3 days year-on-year to 1.4 days, with that of overnight visitors increasing by 0.5 days to 2.7 days, while that of same-day visitors remained unchanged at 0.2 days. DB