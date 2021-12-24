Visitor arrivals reach peak in November

Visitor arrivals surged by 144.1% month-on-month, reaching 801,300 in November, attributable to tourist events such as the Grand Prix and the Food Festival, according to recent data provided by the Statistics and Census Service.

The figure also reflects 25.9% year-on-year growth for the month.

The number of same-day visitors (513,887) rose by 64.4% year-on-year, while overnight visitors (287,413) fell by 11.2%. Meanwhile, the average visitor length of stay went down by 0.4 days year-on-year to 1.3 days, reflecting the 15% increase in the proportion of same-day visitors (64.1%).

In terms of the origin of visitors, the number of mainland visitors grew by 25.9% year-on-year to 741,226, with 195,868 of these travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled 482,543, of whom 61.8% came from Zhuhai. Additionally, there were 54,655 visitors from Hong Kong and 5,297 from Taiwan.

The city is anticipating a travel bubble with Hong Kong, with government marketing in Hong Kong continuing uninterrupted.

As for the Christmas outlook, the increase in tourism arrivals is not expected to be significant since the period is not traditionally a holiday season in mainland China.

In the first eleven months of 2021, the number of visitor arrivals grew by 31.5% year-on-year to 6,885,073. The totals for same-day visitors (3,582,584) and overnight visitors (3,302,489) have increased by 27.7% and 35.8% year-on-year respectively. LV