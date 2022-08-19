Visitor expenditures cut by nearly 50% in Q2

The total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) dropped by 46.3% year-on-year to MOP3.85 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP2.83 billion) declined by 55.7% year-on-year while that of same-day visitors (MOP1.01 billion) rose by 30.5%, data from the Statistics and Census Service shows.

In the first half of 2022, the total spending of visitors amounted to MOP10.44 billion, down by 21.8% year-on-year.

Visitors spent an average of MOP2,421 in the second quarter, down by 26.0% year-on-year.

The city has recorded a drop in tourist arrivals and gaming revenues during the second quarter due to the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the neighboring region and in the mainland.

The drop was also driven by the outbreak in the city in June where strict restrictions were imposed by the neighboring regions for arrivals from Macau.

Meanwhile, visitors from mainland China spent MOP2,474 on average, down by 27.8% year-on-year; per-capita spending of those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (MOP4,915) decreased by 26.3%.

As regards the type of expense, visitors spent primarily on shopping (65.3%) in the second quarter, followed by food & beverage (17.9%) and accommodation (10.6%).

Analyzed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macau for a vacation (MOP4,604), shopping (MOP1,840) and visiting relatives or friends (MOP1,420) fell by 27.8%, 45.0% and 26.6% year-on-year respectively. LV