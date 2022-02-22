Visitor spending doubles in 2021

Visitor spending for the whole of 2021 soared to MOP24.45 billion, a 104.8% increase year-on-year, due to the rise in visitor numbers and per capita spending. The total spends of overnight visitors (MOP21.32 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP3.13 billion) grew by 117.9% and 45.6% year-on-year respectively, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Per capita spending by visitors increased 56.7% year-on-year to MOP3,173 in 2021, with that of overnight visitors (MOP5,767) and same-day visitors (MOP782) recording respective year-on-year growth of 66.3% and 11.7%.

Last year, total visitor arrivals reached 7.71 million, a year-on-year rise of 30.7%.

The majority of these arrivals were from mainland China, as Macau had its borders closed for international travelers. Spending by mainland visitors (MOP3,258) rose by 44.7% year-on-year.

Broken down by type of expense, per capita spending on shopping (MOP2,057), food and beverage (MOP510) and accommodation (MOP473) increased by 83.4%, 39.0% and 9.4% year-on-year respectively.

During the fourth quarter, visitor spending amounted to MOP6.31 billion, an increase of 7.4% year-on-year. Total spending by same-day visitors (MOP1.19 billion) surged by 86.8% while that of overnight visitors (MOP 5.12 billion) dropped by 2.2%.

Visitors from mainland China spent MOP3,346 on average, an increase of 2.8% year-on-year; per capita spending of those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (MOP7,345) grew by 9.2%. LV