Visitor spending rises to MOP4.8b in Q3

Total spending by visitors, excluding gaming expenses, skyrocketed by 374.3% from the previous year to MOP4.8 billion in third quarter (Q3) of 2021, as per information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The boost is attributable to a surge of 143.6% in number of visitor arrivals and a growth of per-capita spending of visitors.

Total spending of overnight visitors grew by 481.3% to MOP4.22 billion, same-day visitors rose by 102.8% to MOP580 million. In the first three quarters of 2021, total spending of visitors grew by 199.3%, amounting to MOP18.14 billion.

Per-capita spending of visitors in Q3 increased by 94.7% to MOP2,626. Spending by visitors from mainland China grew by 93.4% to MOP2,597, of which those traveling under the Individual Visit Scheme rose by 52.3% to MOP5,917. Meanwhile, per-capita spending by overnight visitors and same-day visitors increased by 74.8% and 2.4% respectively.

Regarding type of expense, visitors mostly spent on shopping (61% of per-capita spending), followed by accommodation (18.6%), and F&B (15.9%). Per-capita shopping spending expanded by 77.6% to MOP1,603. Analyzed by the main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macau for vacation and shopping rose by 36.1% to MOP5,574 and 186% to MOP3,019. Staff reporter