Visitors from Norway to face medical exams upon SAR entry

The Macau SAR is requiring individuals who have travelled to Norway within the 14 days prior to their entry into Macau to submit to medical examination.

In view of the serious outbreak of Covid-19 in Norway, visitors from the country are to be subjected to the examination upon arrival beginning yesterday at 12 p.m.

Currently, Norway has registered a total of 629 Covid-19 cases, of which only one person has totally recovered.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre reiterates that individuals contravening the above requirements may be subject to mandatory isolation in addition to corresponding criminal liabilities under the law.

Earlier this week, the government also introduced requirements for individuals who have traveled to Germany, France, Spain or Japan in the 14 days prior to their arrival in the city to submit to medical examination.

Later, the government increased this to an obligation for individuals from these four countries to undergo a 14-day quarantine period before entry.

The new quarantine measures are due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the four countries. Since late February, individuals attempting to enter Macau who have visited South Korea, Italy or Iran in the preceding two weeks have been required to undergo 14 days of medical observation at a designated venue at the discretion of local health authorities.

These are the regions that the government considers high-risk contagion areas for Covid-19.

Visitors and residents who have traveled to the aforementioned countries must undergo medical observation at a designated venue for 14 days, without ruling out other epidemic prevention measures deemed necessary by the government.

So far, the SAR government has issued a Level 2 Travel Alert to countries such as South Korea, Italy, Germany, France, Spain and Japan where the pandemic outbreak continues to spread. LV