Visitors slowly return, 61,901 recorded over New Year’s weekend

There has been an increase in visitors to Macau over the holiday period.

During the three-day New Year’s weekend (Dec. 31 to Jan. 2), the Public Security Police Force recorded 61,901 visitors with a daily average of 20,633.

Some 28,100 visitors entered Macau on New Year’s Eve, the highest number in a single day since the first day of the October Golden Week of the National Day.

Compared with December 2022 figures, the numbers recorded over the last day of 2022 and the first few days of 2023 have been much higher than the monthly average of 12,000 daily visitors.

Many tourists visited major touristic landmarks, including Senado Square and the Ruins of St. Paul’s, bringing life back to places that had been almost completely devoid of activity.

Tourists also visited the Cotai area, especially non-gaming venues with many taking the opportunity for sightseeing and shopping.

On New Year’s Eve, groups of mainland tourists expressed their disappointment at the lack of a celebratory feeling in the city, which was contrary to their expectations.

“We came to Macau as we expected to find a more international festive ambiance for New Year’s Eve,” a female visitor in a group of four female friends said after finding nothing happening in the Cotai area at midnight.

“We expected to see some fireworks,” she said, “but there were none.”

The Times can confirm NYE celebrations were subdued. Even The Parisian hotel’s popular Eiffel Tower attraction ended its music and light show after only a few minutes into 2023, dispersing a crowd hoping to continue celebrations.