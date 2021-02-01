VIVA MACAU | Lawmakers request gov’t’s explanation for public funds management

Lawmakers, particularly members of the Second Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL), have requested an explanation from the administration authority regarding public funds management.

On Friday, members of the AL Second Standing Committee gathered to discuss the motion made by New Macau Association (NMA) last October.

On October 12, 2020, the association submitted a motion to AL urging the lawmakers to investigate and discuss the case of Viva Macau, a private airline that went bankrupt in 2010.

NMA urged the AL to extend the prescriptive period in order to improve the mechanism that ensures accountability over the use of public money.

The Second Standing Committee of the AL held a discussion and subsequently requested answers from the government authority for three questions.

According to the chairman of the AL Second Standing Committee, Chan Chak Mo, the committee’s first question is whether the government will provide documents which determine whether the administration authority has considered improving the “guarantee policies” of subsidies programs within the Industrial and Commercial Development Fund.

Two bills are relevant to answering the aforementioned question: administrative regulation No.6/2006 and law No.8/2003. While the former prescribes rules for the approval of findings, the latter regulates public fund management.

The second question relates to accountability. “The case of Viva Macau is closed. When there is another [similar] case, will any government officials be held accountable? Will there be any punishment? How will the government enhance accountability?” Chan queried.

The Second Standing Committee may consider summoning government officials to seek answers in regard to accountability.

Finally, NMA wanted to know whether any government funding allocations exceeding 30 million patacas will be introduced and voted on by the AL for a final decision by the full membership.

Previously, the local government made its belief clear that it is not necessary to discuss funding allocations separately from the city’s budget.

Chan said that the third proposal also means the Basic Law will be amended, but Macau has no jurisdiction to vote on this.

Lawmakers will still submit questions to the government asking if, in light of the third question, it intends to submit a proposal to the Central Government to amend the Basic Law.

AL’s legal advisors will draft a text containing the questions. The Second Standing Committee will use the drafted document as a reference.