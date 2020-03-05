Vulnerable families to receive early subsidy today

Households benefiting from subsidies from the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) will receive an early payment of the subsidy today as announced by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, as part of a raft of measures aiming to make life easier for residents.

In a statement, the IAS said that the early subsidy will be paid to a total of 3,200 vulnerable households and will be paid today by bank transfer from eight local banks or through other regular subsidy payment methods for those who do not have a bank account with those banking institutions.

As Lei mentioned in a press conference held on February 13, the households will also be receiving an extra payment of the same subsidy that was scheduled to be paid by this September.

The double subsidy for poor families was one of the measures announced by the government to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, in order to contribute to residents’ quality of life and ease their difficulties.

According to the government, the measure will cost an estimated 19.3 million Macau patacas. RM