Waiver applications for Zhuhai quarantine suspended again

The applications for waivers for Macau residents from quarantine in Zhuhai have been suspended again, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has announced, due to the popular turnout.

The Center announced that a massive number of applications were received in the first two days. The platform received nearly 5,500 applications in the first eight hours of operation.

The Center has decided to temporarily suspend applications and reserve time for the various government bureaus to conduct shortlisting, reviews and sorting of the applications received before the suspension.

Macau and Zhuhai also need to undertake further negotiations on quotas and conditions for border crossings.

Regarding the time required for review, the Center reminded applicants that those undergoing review by the Macau SAR Government would still be required to be reviewed by the Zhuhai authorities.

More importantly, the projected date by which applications might be approved, as displayed on the application screen, is for reference only. Applicants should receive an email or cellphone message once their applications are approved.

During a press conference on Friday, Alvis Lo Iek Long, medical director of the Conde São Januário Hospital pleaded with members of the public not to fill in the application form with inappropriate reasons. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that the local government is unlikely to fine those who applied for illegitimate reasons.

“We can only plead with the public not to abuse the application process,” said Lo, who believes that fining people is not a solution.

On June 10 and June 11, a total of 58 new arrivals were transferred through to quarantine, including 37 local residents and 21 non-local residents.

In the two designated hotels, 457 people, consisting of 261 local residents, 74 blue-card holders and 122 visitors, are quarantining. JZ/AL