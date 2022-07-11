Walking dogs banned for a week, considered a crime

Taking your dogs out for a walk and performing the pets’ excretory necessities is, for a week commencing today, banned by the local authorities who consider the activity unnecessary, the representative of the Public Security Police Force (PSP), Lei Tak Fai, clarified yesterday.

During the daily press briefing of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, Lei explained that taking the pets out of the house for walks, which may include the animals’ basic needs, is not considered essential and so is now banned under the new regulation that came into force at midnight today.

“Taking dogs out for walks does not constitute a matter of urgency or an essential activity as is clearly explained in the decree,” Lei said.

Under this decree, those who are found to be out of their homes for reasons other than to perform one of the activities considered essential for people’s subsistence will incur criminal liability that may result in penalties of up to two years of imprisonment or 240 days of fine.

As Lei also explained, people are only authorized to leave their homes to visit markets, supermarkets, or restaurants to supply themselves with food products and other daily essentials, as well as to go to work in the instance they are included in the list of services that are authorized to continue to operate or to care for the elderly or vulnerable family members.

The same official requested absolute collaboration from the population on the matter, reminding those that can go out temporarily that they must wear, at all times, a KN95 or an N95 standard or superior facemask.

Lei said that many police officers will patrol the city during the week to ensure that the rules are being strictly followed and that no non-essential activities are taking place.

“The PSP will continue to enforce the law and will investigate, including by questioning all those who are outside for any but an approved reason. Those who do not abide by the rules may face a criminal liability that can amount to, for example, the payment of a fine up to 240 days,” Lei said, explaining further, “for instance, those who continue to go running or jogging, or the people who play chess in the parks, or those who walk the streets for no particular reason, none of these types of activities are allowed.”

The same official also expressed hopes that the police will not need to use any of the punishments provided in the law but, instead, will achieve the goal of the executive order which is to reduce the number of people circulating in the community as much as possible to reduce the risk of spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“We hope we can rely on the understanding and acceptance of everyone,” Lei said.

This news was not well received by local citizens who immediately took to social media to express their disapproval, many of whom stating that they will not abide by the rule as they must bring their pets out at least once or twice a day.

Others, in jest, recommended dog owners acquire uniforms from local companies that provide door-to-door food delivery services so they will be exempt from fulfilling the confinement requirements.

On Saturday, when the measure was firstly announced, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Andre Cheong, had already affirmed that physical and sports activities, as well as all leisure activities, including just sitting outside, were not considered by the government as essential for the well-being of the society.