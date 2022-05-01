Water Bureau: Converting local lagoons to reservoirs infeasible

In a recent reply to a lawmaker’s question, the government has confirmed that it has no plans to turn the city’s southern lagoons into reservoirs.

Signed by Wong Soi Man, Director of the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA), and in response to lawmaker Becky Song, the reply stated that any work that attempts to convert the Sai Van and Nam Van Lakes into reservoirs would create “profound and lasting” impacts to the aquatic environment, the surrounding ambience, and the overall scenery of the lakes.

As a result, Wong added, the government has no plans to commence any conversion work.

Despite being named lakes, the two water conservatories are artificially created by confining original seawater with promenades and roads. Water gates were installed to exchange water.

Elaborating on the matter, Wong revealed that the conversion work would, if conducted, involve significant clearance and deepening of the lakes. The embankments would also need to be reinforced and upgraded with waterproof technologies. The impact from such work would be long-lasting.

In a previous draft on water conservation, the government listed four areas of difficulty in expanding the two lagoons, but it insisted it would further consider expansion of local water reserves.

Wong reiterated that the government has made plans to expand the two reservoirs in Coloane. Plans were made to expand the Ka-Ho Reservoir by 2023 and the Seac Pai Van Reservoir by 2026. This planned expansion will bring the city’s total water reserves to 3.12 million cubic meters, which is sufficient for 12 days of use by the city’s population.

Despite Wong’s reply, a government workgroup revealed last year that studies had been conducted on expanding the two southern lagoons. After consulting with the DSAMA, the workgroup decided to expand the Ka-Ho Reservoir.

Expansion of the two southern lagoons are currently back-up projects to expand local water reserves.