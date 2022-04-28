Water Poon’s exhibition at Sands Gallery raises funds

Sands China is presenting a new exhibition by artist and photographer Water Poon – the second exhibition from the artist in Macau in the pandemic era.

This time, however, proceeds from the exhibition will go to charity.

Hosted at The Four Seasons, which has just recently hosted an East Meets West exhibition, Poon’s “101 Bowls – An Art Exhibition Featuring Water Poon’s Art & Romy Cheung’s Fashion” showcases over 40 bowls, some themed on the 24 Chinese solar terms.

The artist explains that the idea of “101” represents reunification after the achievement of consummation, returning to the starting point, and not forgetting the original intention, which is the communication of love and goodwill through the medium of the bowls.

The exhibition also features folk art costumes designed by his wife, Romy Cheung, which is aimed at incorporating modern design into traditional materials to demonstrate the power of the “rising cultural tide of China.”

With a theme of “Full of Content, Full of Love,” the exhibition was created as a labor of love by the couple.

As a charity tour, the exhibition has toured in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Dongguan, with donations made to respective NGOs for youth education along the way. For the Macau exhibition, 10 of Poon’s bowls are being donated in a charity sale, with all proceeds going to Rainbow Road. Rainbow Road is a project to help rural teenagers, especially those in ethnic regions of China, enhance their artistic abilities and promote the transmission of the cultural and artistic heritage of ethnic minorities.

At the opening ceremony, Poon took the occasion to present a MOP 100,000 check to Lok Hei, representative of the Rainbow Road Project and president of Macau Artist Society, in the presence of five of the philanthropists who purchased the bowls.

“By bringing exhibitions like this to Sands Gallery, we hope to contribute to Macau’s positioning as a multicultural exchange and cooperation base between Chinese and Western culture,” Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China, remarked. LV