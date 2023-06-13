We correct

Due to an unfortunate technical error, Macau Daily Times yesterday erroneously published the name of the current Consul General of Portugal, Alexandre Leitão, in a caption of a photo illustrating a piece about the Day of Portugal reception, last Saturday. The personalities in the said picture – republished below – are, from left to right, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, Portuguese Secretary of State André Moz Caldas, Commissioner of Chinese Foreign Ministry Liu Xianfa, and Consul General Alexandre Leitão. We present our sincere apologies to Mr. Leitão and to our readers for the mistake. PC

