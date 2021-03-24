Weather bureau forecasts 5 to 8 typhoons this year, develops new tsunami alert

Five to eight tropical storms might affect Macau in 2021, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) predicted yesterday in a press conference about the work of the bureau this year.

According to the director of SMG, Leong Weng Kun, the first tropical storm to affect the region this year should take place within the first two weeks of June.

Of the five to eight forecasted, “some” may reach the level of severe typhoon or even super typhoon, Leong said, adding that this year the bureau’s forecast regarding this natural phenomena fits in the level of “normal to relatively high.”

One of the new developments this year is be the creation of a new tsunami warning.

According to Leong, the SMG is currently working on this new alert and expects to present it during the second half of the year.

Questioned on the topic by the media, the director noted that the idea to create the warning came from work to update and enhance all weather-related warnings and alerts for the population.

“We know that Macau is not easily affected by tsunamis, but we have already improved several other warnings and we also want to improve this one as well,” Leong explained, noting that the creation of a tsunami warning system in Macau is one of the objectives outlined by the government in the policy address for 2021 regarding the work of the SMG. It also suggests improvements on the monitoring of tropical storms, thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and education on meteorological disasters targeted at young people using pedagogical materials and activities.

The director also announced that the SMG intends to install more weather stations over the course of the year, as well as air quality monitoring stations in further areas of the city to increase the coverage and precision of forecasts.