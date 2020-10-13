Weather bureau to lower signal to T3 at 7pm

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) will lower the current typhoon Signal No. 8 to Signal No. 3 at 7 p.m. tonight, after nearly 24 hours of hoisting the higher signal.

Public transportation services will resume then.

As of 5 p.m. today, there were 24 people using the four shelters opened by the Social Welfare Bureau. In total, there have been 27 users. The Civil Protection Operation Center (COPC) has received reports of 10 incidents, including falling concrete, damages on canopies, shattered glass windows and non-intact air conditioning units.

A resident was injured by a door that slammed close because of strong winds.

Earlier today, SMG clarified an online rumor circulating on the internet that SMG would issue Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.3 at 8 p.m. tonight.

At about 3:30 p.m. today, the bureau clarified that the situation of Typhoon Nangka was still being evaluated, and there was no confirmed time of lowering the signal. At about 5 p.m., the bureau announced that the T3 signal would be hoisted at 7 p.m.

However, under the combined effect of the typhoon and the northeast monsoon system, the wind speed on the bridges, open areas, and high ground will remain strong with gusts occurring between tonight and early morning tomorrow.

There will still be occasional showers in the region.

Data from the Civil Aviation Authority showed that there were delays affecting eight flights, while another eight were outright canceled at the Macau International Airport. About 60 passengers were left stranded at the airport.

Earlier today, the Times spoke to two tourists from Hong Kong, who expressed that hoisting Signal No. 8 was “unnecessary.” Zheng, a 40-year-old woman, arrived the city early in the morning, took a taxi at approximately 8 a.m., near the Border Gate, to San Ma Lou, hoping to do shopping in Macau.

“We have been sitting here for three consecutive hours. We didn’t know the shops were closed. We thought that the typhoon would be gone within five to six hours,” said Zheng while sheltering from rain in front of the Financial Services Bureau.

“Last time we came here, the typhoon was hitting directly Macau and Zhuhai. It took several hours for the typhoon to go away,” said Zheng. “There should not be much necessity to hoist signal No.8. The shops should be open. The typhoon is not even hitting here, it is blowing to Hainan island.”

According to a report by TDM, some people are waiting for taxis at the Border Gate taxi stands. Some of the tourists said that they did not know Macau would suspend bus services during typhoons.