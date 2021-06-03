Wellness and yoga retreat to pamper tired souls in July

A yoga and wellness retreat to help locals and travelers reorient themselves during today’s tumultuous times is slated to take place from July 2 to 4 at The Macau Roosevelt.

The event will be mounted amidst surging global demand for wellness travel as health has become central to everyday lifestyles.

The objective of the three-day event, named The Summer Wellness and Yoga Retreat, is to help people enhance their physical and mental well-being, the organizers stated.

“We are very fortunate that, despite this new reality, here in Macau we can still maintain social activity. We decided to create this retreat so that participants may actually slow down, renew and restore without having to leave the city,” said Sandi Manhão, one of the two event organizers. Manhão is also a fitness instructor and wellness advisor.

A variety of yoga and meditation sessions, which incorporate various yoga styles such as swimming pool yoga, breathing exercises, sound baths and nutrition workshops will be available across the three days.

“This eclectic mix of programs was planned to answer people’s wellness wishes and fulfill the need to take a break from daily routine,” said the other organizer, Margarida Luz, who is also a yoga instructor.

“We want to offer new experiences and inspire new habits. Our wish is that the participants return home rejuvenated and happier,” Luz added.

The package cost ranges from MOP2,355 to MOP4,150. Each package includes hotel accommodation.