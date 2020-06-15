Whistleblower alleges teacher’s sex offences

Media outlets have recently received an email from an apparent whistleblower, who alleges that a physical education teacher at the Workers’ Children High School has committed a sex offence against a female student.

In response to inquiry, the Judiciary Police eventually admitted that it has investigated a case involving a “sexual offence on minors and sexual offence on pupils or dependents.” It added that it could not provide further information due to a “strong request from the victim’s family and to avoid additional harm to the victim.”

The writer of the email accuses the suspect of “putting his hand on several girl students over his dozen years’ service at the school.” It added that “the school management has kept threatening students, teachers and parents, attempting to cover up the accusations.”

The email has also been posted on several social media platforms and gone viral, prompting other users to report their own experiences in comments. AL