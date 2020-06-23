Wilfred Wong to lead Sands China until 2024

The President of Sands China, Wilfred Wong, will remain in his position until February 20, 2024, a year more than the term initially approved by the gaming operator’s board.

The decision about the executive’s service contract was approved during the annual general meeting held on Friday.

As cited in the gaming operator’s Hong Kong Exchange filing, the vote to approve the amendment agreement to the service contract of Wong was unanimous.

Sheldon Adelson was also re-elected as executive director, acquiring 94% of ‘for’ votes, while Charles Daniel Forman and Victor Patrick Hoog Antink were re-elected as Non-Executive Directors.

Wong has served as the company’s President since 2015. In February, he was reappointed to the role.

Wong is currently responsible for overall leadership while focusing on the strategic objectives of the business in Macau and the Greater Bay Area.

Wong, 67, has served in numerous high-profile roles in Hong Kong, from property development and construction business sectors, to roles within the Hong Kong government.

Wong has previously stated that his objective in the reappointment will be to continue playing an active role in the long-term goals and strategic initiatives of the company in Macau and in the Greater Bay Area.