Woman apprehended for unlicensed practice of medicine

A woman, 35, was arrested last Saturday for practicing medical procedures without a license, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has announced.

The woman, surnamed Endang, has Indonesian nationality and works in Macau as a domestic helper.

The case was unearthed when a 30-year-old foreign worker from the Philippines was pronounced dead in the morning of May 6. She started developing influenza symptoms, a high fever in particular, on May 4 but still decided to take whitening syringes at Endang’s residence near the Inner Harbour district.

At noon on the same day, she was sent to the public hospital by ambulance due to a high fever and mental disorientation. Her Influenza A test had a positive result.

Last Saturday afternoon Health Bureau officers, accompanied by PJ inspectors, conducted a search and seizure at Endang’s residence and discovered a large number of syringes.

Endang confessed that she had administered three injections of the syringes to the victim, as well as at least 10 other people. She also confessed that the syringes were sent by her family in Indonesia, adding that about a decade ago, she learned in Indonesia the skills of a midwife.

Each injection therapy consists of four jabs with a week between each and costs MOP1,000. The victim had finished two therapies and had not reported any discomfort.

The police did not rule out the possibility of pressing additional charges against the suspect, should the post-mortem reveal connections between the death and the syringes. Currently, the cause of death has not been confirmed.