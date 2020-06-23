Woman attacks coworker after heated argument

A local woman has attacked a coworker in ire after being given a bad work performance review, the police authority reported yesterday.

The local woman is 30 years old, surnamed Tse. She works as a cleaning lady, and is responsible for cleaning the public bathroom at the Sai Van Lake Square.

Over the course of her employment, one of her coworkers, a Filipino woman, filed several complaints to their boss accusing the local woman of a poor work attitude.

In the afternoon of June 19, Tse hit her colleague on the head with a stick. The victim called the police authority.

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) deployed two officers to handle the case. When the officers, a woman and a man, arrived in the vicinity of the bathroom, the attacker was still there.

During the police officers’ inquiry, the suspect became emotional and threatened to jump into the Sai Van Lake. She then fled the scene towards Av. Panorãmica do Lago Sai Van.

The two officers pursued her, and subdued her. However, during the engagement, Tse bit both officers and pushed one to the floor.

Tse later admitted to the PSP officers that she had attacked her coworker out of resentment. According to Tse, she had an argument with her colleague before she attacked her.

The police authority has already forwarded Tse to the prosecution authority and she has been charged with assault and civil disobedience.

Aside from this case, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported an instance of online fraud.

A local woman in her 40s fell victim to an online romance scam. The victim transferred 530,000 patacas to a stranger online, who claimed to be an engineer from the U.S.

She started talking to the scammer in mid-April. The victim attempted to make another 350,000 patacas transfer to the scammer. When she was making this transfer, a bank clerk reminded her that it could be an online scam.