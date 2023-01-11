Woman sets building on fire by burning talisman papers

A 62-year-old woman is being charged with arson after having caused several fires in the apartment building where she lives and works as a caretaker, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday during the regular joint press conference of the Macau police forces.

The incident occurred on Sunday (January 8) in the surroundings of the Border Gate with the PJ receiving a notice from the fire department over the suspicious case.

Further investigation revealed that the woman, while burning talisman papers on the 23rd floor of the building, caused two fires in housing units located on the 22nd and 18th floors of the same building.

According to the assessment made by the owners, the fire caused damages amounting to 39,000 patacas, including damage to air conditioning units, plastic pipes and boards, and the darkening (due to smoke) of the ceiling of the balcony of one of the units, among other damage.

The talisman paper is a handwritten paper of a religious nature, usually of yellow color, which is believed to possess magical powers for expelling evils and avoiding misfortune.

While admitting to having burned the papers causing the fires, the suspect told the police she used to perform this kind of activity as a religious practice when she felt unwell. RM