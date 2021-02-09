Wong, Ao Ieong to receive Sinopharm shots today

The Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak has signed up to take the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine today.

On the sidelines of the meeting of the Second Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL), the Secretary announced that he will take the vaccine today (February 9) alongside the Secretary for Culture and Social Affairs Elsie Ao Ieong U.

Despite the circulating comments which question the safety and effectiveness of the mainland China-made vaccine, the Secretary for Security firmly acknowledged his confidence in the medical product.

Local government has explicitly stated that vaccination in Macau will be on a voluntary basis and Macau residents, as well as work visa and student visa holders, will be offered a choice of three types of vaccine, one of which is the Sinopharm one.

Wong also reaffirmed that members of the security force will be free to choose from among the three options.

Wong believes that his sign-up may encourage other frontliners of the security force to take the Sinopharm vaccine.

The security authority regards border officers and fire service first responders as the groups to be most at risk for Covid-19 infection and will consider giving priority of receiving the vaccine to these individuals.

A vaccination ceremony will take place today as the first 100,000 doses of the inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine arrived in Macau last Saturday. JZ