Wong Sio Chak: Gov’t guidelines not necessary for the press on national security

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak has put off a request for guidelines for the media on external collaboration within the press, calling on the press to use an “average intelligence level” to understand laws.

At a recent consultation session related to the review of the National Security Law, a question was raised by an executive committee member of a local press association.

The member asked the official whether the government would issue guidelines to the press to help them understand the definition of “communications with external groups,” which is proposed to be criminalized in the future version of the law.

“The English and Portuguese press will definitely have communications with external groups by nature,” he explained.

In response, the official said that “generally speaking, no guideline will be issued.” Wong then promised that the law review would make clear provisions with regard to the different types of crimes.

Meanwhile, during the law enforcement process, the authorities will stick to ‘nulla poena sine lege,’ the principle stating that a person cannot be punished for doing something that is not prohibited by law.

“Laws are made to the level that can be understood by most. I expect you [reporters] to have an average intelligence level to understand legal provisions and abide by them,” Wong said in his conclusion.