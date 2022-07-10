‘Work permit’ required to get on public buses this week

30 special public bus routes will operate from July 11 to July 18 amid the suspension of industrial and commercial services.

According to a statement issued by the Transport Bureau, the special public bus services include 24 daytime and six late-night bus routes.

All passengers must present a “work permit” and a green health code before hopping on the bus.

The “work permit” will be issued by the competent authorities of the relevant industries to a limited extent according to actual needs.

Civil servants participating in the anti-epidemic work can present the employee ID card issued by the department they belong to; while domestic helpers can present a valid blue card.

As for those who need to go to the hospital to receive medical services, they can be exempted from showing the permit after explaining such reasons to the bus driver.

The Executive Order No. 115/2022, signed by the Chief Executive yesterday, includes the requirement for individuals to stay at home, unless their outings are necessary, such as for “work in businesses exempted from closure, for grocery shopping, or in event of emergency.”

The SAR government is appealing for further concerted effort from the community, “with a view to reducing to the lowest possible level non-essential movement in the community.”

Bus routes available from July 11 to July 18: