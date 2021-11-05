Worker dies from construction site fall

A worker from the mainland has fallen to his death after reportedly slipping and falling onto a third-floor platform while working on the 13th floor steel structure area of ​​a construction site.

According to the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL), the man was seriously injured and not wearing a safety harness.

The 37-year-old non-resident worker, surname Yang, was installing panels on the 13th floor of the construction site near Praça Fereira Amaral from about 8 a.m.

Around 10 a.m., his colleagues heard a thud and witnessed his fall onto the building’s third-floor podium.

He was rushed to the public hospital and pronounced dead.

Following the accident, the DSAL required the building contractor suspend all work carried out at height.

DSAL said it will continue to investigate the cause of the accident and will pursue the relevant responsible entities in accordance with the law, based on the facts of the investigation.

The bureau also reminded contractors that they must provide workers engaged in high-altitude work with appropriate safety training. They must also provide work platforms with 90cm high fences and skirting boards at least 15cm high, as well as fall protection equipment.

In August, a 31-year-old male foreign construction worker died after falling from a height of five floors at the construction site of Galaxy Macau Phase 3.

The man had previously been engaged to work on ground floor electrical wiring at the site. The fall resulted in heavy bleeding from the worker’s back, and he was confirmed to be deceased after resuscitation attempts failed.