Worker’s group objects to cancellation of cash handouts

Some of the city’s frontline workers have expressed disapproval and refused to accept the idea of canceling the cash handout for next year. Their representatives conveyed the objections to the Chief Executive yesterday.

Five members of the New Macau Gaming Staff Rights Association delivered a letter for Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng to government headquarters. The appeal was triggered by the CE’s recent remarks about next year’s cash handout scheme, as Ho expressed uncertainty about whether it would continue.

“Some of the baseless speeches that have surfaced in society recently alleged that residents overall support the canceling of the cash handout for next year. We can’t agree with it [the cancellation] and we can’t accept it,” the letter reads.

According to Cloee Chao, president of the association, local workers, in particular the casino workers she represents were anxious after the cash handout cancelation proposal came out.

“Maybe we, the workers, are not like the rich people. We are not like what some media have reported about us. We don’t support the cancellation,” said Chao, adding that the handout should continue, especially because the economy is in a bad shape.

“The workers need the cash handout very much. The government better not reduce it,” Chao said.

The group argued that in the current economic environment, with the consistent growth of the unemployment and underemployment rates, families of lower socioeconomic classes need the government’s cash handouts for basic necessities.

Earlier, the CE claimed that the local government would reveal its final decision about next year’s cash handout in the next policy address. Ho also confirmed that he will not consider launching a third round of financial support at this stage.

However, the casino worker representatives asked the government to extend the e-voucher scheme for another round in order to boost domestic consumption and help the local economy grow.

In addition to cash-related issues, the association also urged the CE to significantly reduce the number of non-local workers.

The group complained that during the Covid-19 pandemic, local companies first dismissed local employees instead of blue-card holders.

“Not too many locals are willing to work some jobs in SMEs, but for some positions in the gaming companies, […] the salaries are rather high, and these jobs should be cleared for local people,” said Chao.

According to Chao, in some situations, gaming employers have been ordering local workers to step down to part-time work because, according to Macau’s laws, non-local workers can only provide full-time work. Thus, local workers become a “supplement” to non-local workers.

Questioned about the status of casino business during the National Day Holiday, Chao said, “There are a lot more customers during the Golden Week compared to other weeks and there are customers on every single gambling table.”