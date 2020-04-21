World Briefs



HONG KONG reported no new cases yesterday for the first time in nearly seven weeks. Prior to Monday, the city had seen eight consecutive days of single-digit infections, dwindling from a surge in cases in March as residents overseas flocked to return amid the U.S. and Europe outbreaks. Hong Kong’s current tally stands at 1,026 cases, including four deaths.

SINGAPORE’s confirmed cases shot up to nearly 8,000 after 1,426 infections were reported yesterday, a single-day high for the tiny Southeast Asian city-state. Singapore now has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia at 7,984, a massive surge from just 200 on March 15. Authorities say most of the new cases were again linked to foreign workers.

THAILAND City authorities in Bangkok have extended a ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages to the end of April as efforts continue to contain the spread of COVID-19. A ban was originally imposed for April 10-20, during which Thais would normally celebrate the annual Songkran Lunar New Year festival with drinking-fueled merrymaking at large public gatherings. Official celebrations of the holiday were postponed until a date to be decided.

NETHERLANDS A Dutch privacy watchdog says it can’t evaluate if seven smartphone coronavirus apps the government tested over the weekend sufficiently protect users’ personal data. The Dutch Data Protection Agency said yesterday that terms given to developers were so unclear that it is not possible to work out if apps under consideration will work while safeguarding users’ data. The announcement is a setback for the government, which wants to use a contact-tracking app when coronavirus restrictions are gradually eased.

NEW ZEALAND Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (pictured) announced that New Zealand’s lockdown will last another week. For nearly four weeks, nonessential workers have been able to leave their homes only to buy groceries or to exercise. Starting next week, construction and manufacturing can resume, and some schools will reopen, although home-learning will be encouraged.

SPAIN has surpassed the 200,000 mark of coronavirus infections while recording yesterday the lowest number of new deaths in four weeks. Health ministry data shows that 399 more people have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease created by the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total death toll to 20,852. Spain had counted more than 400 daily deaths since March 22.

UK Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has made a rare public statement praising those tackling the new coronavirus pandemic and keeping essential services running. Prince Philip, who turns 99 in June, said he wanted to recognize the “vital and urgent” work of medical and science professionals. He also gave thanks to key workers including people working in food production, garbage collection, and postal and delivery services.