World-class MICE and entertainment

Part 2: Making Macau a regional hotspot for business and entertainment events

For 15 years now, The Venetian Macao has been reaching ever-higher levels of excellence as a member of the Macau community. In this five-part series, Sands China gives us a closer look at what this leader in integrated resorts has been doing in the areas of talent development, economic diversification, tourism, local procurement, and corporate social responsibility.

As the founder of Sands China, Sheldon Adelson’s contributions to Macau’s tourism industry are well known, beginning with Sands Macao in 2004 and The Venetian Macao in 2007 – both game-changing and the latter instantly becoming an iconic Macau landmark, paving the way for Cotai’s other integrated resorts and the development of Macau into a world center of tourism and leisure. Soon after came the opening of the Four Seasons and The Plaza Macao, which was followed by Sands Cotai Central (now The Londoner Macao), and The Parisian Macao.

A MICE juggernaut

The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo revolutionized Macau’s small-scale MICE industry, transforming it into today’s powerhouse conventions and exhibitions destination – one of the largest facilities in Asia. Together with its sister Cotai Strip resorts – The Parisian Macao and The Londoner Macao – Sands China offers 1.7 million sq ft of MICE space, nearly 12 times the 2005 figure and representing 85% of the combined MICE space of all six integrated resort operators in Macao.

We have hosted conferences of over 10,000 participants for major multinationals like Herbalife, Jeunesse, and Tupperware. MICE attendees in Macao have shot up from 38,000 in 2002 to 2 million in 2019, a 53-fold increase.

In 2022, we launched Macau’s first hybrid broadcast space, the Smart Stage, at The Londoner Macao, in preparation for the return of regional and international MICE events to the city. The sophisticated “extended reality”(XR) studio offers professional broadcast quality live-streaming capability and hologram functionality, allowing presenters to interact with real-time visual markers to deliver a more authentic experience.

World-class entertainment venues

For superstar music and sports performances and more, the six theatres and arenas of various sizes under Sands China – comprising more than 26,000 seats – have held over 610 events, attracting an audience of more than 4.6 million since 2007.

The Venetian Macao is home to Sands China’s flagship entertainment venue, the 15,000-seat Cotai Arena – one of the most popular exhibition venues in South China region. It has played host to shows by some of the world’s most famous stars since its opening in 2007. Headliners have included the Rolling Stones, Eason Chan, Lady Gaga, Jacky Cheung, and many others. The venue has also hosted a number of high-profile sporting events, such as boxing matches featuring the world-famous Manny Pacquiao and Zou Shiming, and tennis and basketball exhibition matches and clinics featuring legends of the game.

Sports tourism

Since 2007, Sands China has been supporting the development of local sports and promoting the integration of sports and tourism by introducing various large-scale international sports events to Macau by hosting or sponsoring diverse sporting events. We have held outreach activities such as training camps and community activities for the community to maximize these events’ positive social influence.

Most recently, Sands China contributed MOP 8 million for the title sponsorship of the 2021 Sands China Macao International 10K jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau. The first of its kind in the city, the event aimed at promoting the recovery and development of local tourism and economy while also encouraging the public to engage in sports.

Tourism + Art

Sands China has brought a wide spectrum of art and cultural events to the city, in order to provide opportunities for cultural enrichment, nurture local art talent, and to let locals and visitors enjoy a true diversity of integrated resort experiences. The company has been a dynamic supporter of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards), the Asian Film Awards, and the Huading Awards, among others.

Sands China is glad to share its resources with the Macau community. As one of the initiatives supporting local art and cultural development, our company has offered an array of free-of-charge venues and technical support to different types of performance troupes and to the Cultural Affairs Bureau for events such as the Macao International Music Festival and the Macao Arts Festival.

The company’s new Sands Gallery Opened in February this year as a permanent art space on the 6th floor of The Grand Suites at Four Seasons, where it provides an opportunity for guests to explore an ever-changing variety of art exhibitions. The gallery was born out of Sands China’s desire to help cultivate an environment that nurtures creativity and art appreciation in Macau. It also aims to support the development of art and culture and to bring a greater diversity of experiences to the city, while promoting and encouraging professional artists in Macau and across the region.

From Sands Macao and The Venetian Macao to The Parisian Macao and The Londoner Macao – Sands China’s success and the success of Macau have gone hand-in-hand. For more than a decade, Sands China has invested in helping the integrated resort industry thrive and grow, contributing to the development of local enterprises along the way.

In celebrating 15 years of The Venetian Macao, we look forward to continuing our tradition of providing excellence in all areas, from community support to entertainment, accommodation, shopping and more.

Alan Ho

“Sands China, as the largest operator of convention and exhibition venues in Macau, plays an important role in promoting the internationalization, specialization and branding of Macau’s convention and exhibition industry. I still remember when the professional team at Sands China responded quickly when a Typhoon Signal No. 8 was raised during the 2016 MIF, and the event was held successfully.”

President of Macao Association of Convention, Exhibition & Tourism Sectors

Irwin Poon

“The Venetian Macao took Macau’s convention and exhibition industry to a new level. The opening of Cotai Expo attracted a number of large-scale international convention and exhibition events, which helped enhance the international reputation of Macao’s convention and exhibition industry. It has also provided the industry with advanced and large-capacity conference and exhibition space and one-stop services.”

President of Macau Convention and Exhibition Association

Caroline Kat

“The opening of The Venetian Macao has driven the vigorous development of the entertainment industry in Macau. No matter whether an Asian or international superstar, if the world tour has a Macau stop, the Cotai Arena will inevitably be chosen as the performance venue. The Venetian Macao has rewritten the history of Macau’s entertainment market.”

Director of Business Development, Entertainment, Sands China Ltd.

Paulina Che

“Fifteen years ago, Macau’s convention and exhibition industry was still in its infancy and not in line with international standards. Generally, only small conferences and trade fairs were held. But since the opening of Cotai Expo, with its professional exhibition facilities and personnel, I’ve witnessed the company take Macau’s convention and exhibition industry to a new level.”

Vice President of Conventions and Exhibitions, Sands China Ltd.